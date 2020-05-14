NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,859 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.16% of NRG Energy worth $10,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 13,693 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $636,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 363,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,434,000 after buying an additional 83,090 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NRG opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.72. NRG Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.22.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 15,555.52% and a net margin of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NRG Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

