NuBits Market Capitalization Hits $745,321.51 (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. NuBits has a market capitalization of $745,321.51 and approximately $195.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NuBits has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. One NuBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0679 or 0.00000702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.98 or 0.01996626 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00075609 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00170201 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00039406 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com. The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NuBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

