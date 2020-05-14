Nuggets (NUG) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Nuggets token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Nuggets has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $999.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $193.92 or 0.01991014 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00083971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00167552 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00039124 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID.

Nuggets can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

