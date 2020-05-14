NuShares Trading Down 7.9% This Week (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. During the last week, NuShares has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. NuShares has a market capitalization of $730,382.76 and approximately $118.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuShares token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015663 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

