NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) Shares Bought by THB Asset Management

THB Asset Management increased its position in NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. THB Asset Management owned approximately 0.43% of NVE worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVEC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NVE during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NVE by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVE by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 16,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVE by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in NVE by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVEC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NVE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

In other NVE news, CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 1,429 shares of NVE stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $108,132.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,871 shares in the company, valued at $217,248.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVEC traded down $2.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.11. 399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,446. NVE Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The company has a quick ratio of 38.32, a current ratio of 43.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.20. The company has a market capitalization of $255.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

