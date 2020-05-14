NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.1% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $1,337,713,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,025 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $572,319,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,264,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,207,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,636,366,000 after purchasing an additional 897,671 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA traded up $10.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $321.22. The company had a trading volume of 15,022,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,252,539. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.68. The company has a market cap of $190.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.07, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $326.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush raised their target price on NVIDIA from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.99.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.