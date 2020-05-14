NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Purchases $225,000.00 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3,000.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NVR stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,770.13. 2,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,416. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,043.01 and a 12-month high of $4,071.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,833.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,492.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.01.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $45.61 by ($0.65). NVR had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $47.64 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 154.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,079.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,430.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in NVR by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in NVR by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

