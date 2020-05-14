NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Position Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,836 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $129.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock opened at $98.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.03. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 117.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

