OAX (OAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.47 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last seven days, OAX has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $72,611.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000341 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OAX

OAX (OAX) is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,516,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official website is oax.org. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation.

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

