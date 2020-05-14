Observer Hits Market Capitalization of $3.27 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Observer has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. Observer has a market cap of $3.27 million and $1.88 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010257 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.26 or 0.01985355 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00083766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00168218 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00038986 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,100,841,304 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR.

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

