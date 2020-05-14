Obyte (GBYTE) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,212.00

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.49 or 0.00211677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit. In the last seven days, Obyte has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $15.30 million and approximately $8,212.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000249 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000879 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000124 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Obyte Coin Profile

Obyte is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 746,729 coins. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

