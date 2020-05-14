Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $536.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

Shares of OII stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.77. 2,301,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $21.29.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

In other news, CEO Roderick A. Larson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alan R. Curtis bought 8,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 82,780 shares of company stock worth $285,442. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Oceaneering International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.