Oddo Bhf Reiterates €24.00 Price Target for SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92)

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) received a €24.00 ($27.91) target price from equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.95% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on SMA Solar Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

S92 opened at €28.22 ($32.81) on Thursday. SMA Solar Technology has a 12 month low of €17.84 ($20.74) and a 12 month high of €40.00 ($46.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $974.38 million and a P/E ratio of -112.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €27.37 and its 200 day moving average price is €31.10.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and distributes photovoltaic (PV) inverters, transformers, choke coils, and monitoring and energy management systems for PV systems worldwide. It operates through Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy segments.

