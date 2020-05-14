ODUWA Price Reaches $0.11 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001095 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. ODUWA has a total market cap of $248,060.82 and $46,379.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012137 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00025867 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030869 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,644.46 or 1.00036196 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000534 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00076572 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 112.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000568 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

