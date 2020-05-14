OKCash (OK) Price Down 9.5% This Week

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. OKCash has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $15,295.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and Bleutrade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 75,157,202 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

