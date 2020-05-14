OLD Republic International Corp Acquires 20,000 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

OLD Republic International Corp increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp owned about 0.16% of Cummins worth $31,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cummins by 140.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 103,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,001,000 after buying an additional 60,488 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its stake in Cummins by 11.7% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cummins by 8.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,376,000 after buying an additional 29,599 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Cummins by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $725,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMI traded up $7.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,857,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,586. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.61.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

In other news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cummins from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

