OLD Republic International Corp Acquires 338,000 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

OLD Republic International Corp boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,137,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp owned 0.43% of CenterPoint Energy worth $33,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNP traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,667,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,906,750. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $30.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.80%.

CNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.16.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director David J. Lesar acquired 11,110 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $200,535.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,285.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

