OLD Republic International Corp Boosts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

OLD Republic International Corp lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp owned 0.08% of Illinois Tool Works worth $35,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,080,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,996,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,529,093,000 after acquiring an additional 94,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,723,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,353,000 after acquiring an additional 124,735 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $650,506,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,944,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,875,000 after acquiring an additional 200,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW traded up $2.36 on Thursday, hitting $154.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,725,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,862. The company has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $190.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.82.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,494,689.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.