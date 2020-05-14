OLD Republic International Corp Buys 313,000 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp owned 0.08% of Metlife worth $22,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 559,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,298 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Metlife by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Metlife by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 946,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after acquiring an additional 191,330 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Metlife by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,404,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Metlife by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 183,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MET. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

MET stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.83. 5,735,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,637,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.33. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.97.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

