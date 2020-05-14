OLD Republic International Corp Buys 45,000 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

OLD Republic International Corp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,306,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up approximately 1.9% of OLD Republic International Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. OLD Republic International Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $59,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.85. 13,073,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,202,423. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

