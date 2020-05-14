OLD Republic International Corp Buys 74,000 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp owned 0.31% of Genuine Parts worth $30,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 246.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. S&P Equity Research lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Shares of GPC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.00. 1,157,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,451. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.09. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.65 and its 200 day moving average is $91.34.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Thomas Gallagher acquired 5,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

