OLD Republic International Corp Buys New Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

OLD Republic International Corp bought a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 290,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $21,921,000. OLD Republic International Corp owned 0.14% of Northern Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,095,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NTRS. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.96.

NTRS stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,425. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.37.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,952 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.