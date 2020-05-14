OLD Republic International Corp Decreases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

OLD Republic International Corp cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.4% of OLD Republic International Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $45,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $11,012,211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861,939 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,705,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $815,568,000 after purchasing an additional 303,014 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,790,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,572 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.77. 18,219,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,009,834. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.36. The company has a market capitalization of $138.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

