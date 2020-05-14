OLD Republic International Corp Grows Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

OLD Republic International Corp raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp owned approximately 0.34% of OGE Energy worth $21,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OGE traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,888. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.30, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.51.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.27 million. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI raised OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on OGE Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

In related news, VP Andrea M. Dennis acquired 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.51 per share, with a total value of $31,825.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,062.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

