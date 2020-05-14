OLD Republic International Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

OLD Republic International Corp lifted its position in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp owned about 0.50% of Black Hills worth $20,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 3,377.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Black Hills by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKH traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.84. The stock had a trading volume of 492,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,101. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Black Hills Corp has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Hills Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Black Hills from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

In other Black Hills news, Director Tony A. Jensen purchased 2,340 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $148,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 94,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.