OLD Republic International Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

OLD Republic International Corp increased its position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp owned 1.06% of Leggett & Platt worth $37,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,571,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,553,000 after purchasing an additional 82,767 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,482,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,181,000 after purchasing an additional 72,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,182,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,719,000 after purchasing an additional 143,266 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,763,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,042,000 after purchasing an additional 22,881 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,533,000 after purchasing an additional 26,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

LEG traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.03. 2,257,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,570. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

