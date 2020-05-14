OLD Republic International Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

OLD Republic International Corp grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp owned 0.13% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $29,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 170,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the period. First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,083,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,194,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $32,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEG stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,565,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,804. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

