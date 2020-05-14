OLD Republic International Corp Has $14.85 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

OLD Republic International Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 74.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,635,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 695,500 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp owned 0.36% of Invesco worth $14,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 95,047 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Invesco by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,151,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after acquiring an additional 84,388 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Invesco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $8.25 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Invesco from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Invesco from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of IVZ traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.99. 10,158,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,161,045. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $14.70.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Invesco news, Director C Robert Henrikson acquired 12,660 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $100,393.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,798.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

