OLD Republic International Corp Has $21.73 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 920,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,000 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp owned 0.14% of Marathon Petroleum worth $21,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPC stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.89. 7,937,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,151,347. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.21.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

