OLD Republic International Corp Has $26.83 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

OLD Republic International Corp grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,000 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Principal Financial Group worth $26,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 414.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFG traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.62. 1,860,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,347. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $60.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.97.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

