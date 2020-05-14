OLD Republic International Corp Has $45.95 Million Stock Holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

OLD Republic International Corp lifted its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,861,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the quarter. PPL comprises 1.4% of OLD Republic International Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. OLD Republic International Corp owned about 0.24% of PPL worth $45,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 40.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 202,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 57,966 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 31.3% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 135,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 32,270 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 8.2% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 48,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,799,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,415,000 after buying an additional 3,456,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 12.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,524,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,629,000 after buying an additional 167,353 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Barclays cut PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.50 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $25.24. 6,427,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,105,699. PPL Corp has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average of $31.59.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.