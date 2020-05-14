OLD Republic International Corp Increases Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

OLD Republic International Corp increased its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 69.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 856,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp owned about 0.17% of SYSCO worth $39,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,950,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,157,000 after buying an additional 369,879 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,522,000 after buying an additional 2,091,470 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,159,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,965,000 after buying an additional 110,167 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,026,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,696,000 after buying an additional 222,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 61.9% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,157,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,972,000 after buying an additional 2,353,956 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYY traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.98. 5,465,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,264,329. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.01.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.23.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

