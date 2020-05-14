OLD Republic International Corp Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

OLD Republic International Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.5% of OLD Republic International Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. OLD Republic International Corp owned approximately 0.06% of United Parcel Service worth $46,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $91.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,029,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.39 and its 200-day moving average is $107.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

