OLD Republic International Corp Invests $9.39 Million in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

OLD Republic International Corp bought a new position in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 352,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,388,000. OLD Republic International Corp owned approximately 0.17% of UGI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,516,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,638,000 after acquiring an additional 138,055 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 111,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of UGI by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 27,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,837,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,743. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. UGI Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.61.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. UGI had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

In related news, CEO John L. Walsh acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $238,400.00. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

