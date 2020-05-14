OLD Republic International Corp Purchases 153,500 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

OLD Republic International Corp lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,500 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp owned about 0.12% of Paychex worth $27,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 38,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,048,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.86.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Citigroup lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other Paychex news, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

