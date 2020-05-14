OLD Republic International Corp Purchases 165,000 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

OLD Republic International Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Nucor worth $29,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 125.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 50.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NUE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.31.

NYSE:NUE traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.32. 2,895,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,683. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.