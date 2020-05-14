OLD Republic International Corp Purchases 50,000 Shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

OLD Republic International Corp lifted its position in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp owned 0.50% of ALLETE worth $15,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ALLETE by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in ALLETE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in ALLETE by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in ALLETE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on ALLETE from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of ALLETE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $432,327.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,879.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALE traded down $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $50.01. 688,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.34. ALLETE Inc has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $88.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.