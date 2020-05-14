OLD Republic International Corp Purchases 53,000 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,096,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $38,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $3,948,310,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,599,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,941,000 after acquiring an additional 145,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,048,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,211,000 after acquiring an additional 244,244 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,988,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,105,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,679,000 after acquiring an additional 28,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. ValuEngine downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Archer Daniels Midland stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,448,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez bought 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at $161,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Dufour bought 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $37,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.