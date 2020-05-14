OLD Republic International Corp Raises Holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

OLD Republic International Corp lifted its position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 587,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp owned approximately 0.59% of Sonoco Products worth $27,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

SON traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $45.02. The company had a trading volume of 607,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,283. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81. Sonoco Products Co has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.71.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

