OLD Republic International Corp Sells 92,500 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

OLD Republic International Corp lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,500 shares during the period. Cardinal Health accounts for 1.7% of OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. OLD Republic International Corp owned about 0.39% of Cardinal Health worth $53,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $174,321,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,277,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,715 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $79,034,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $50,246,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,019,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,550,000 after buying an additional 690,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of CAH traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.30. 2,640,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,103. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.89.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $39.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.486 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

