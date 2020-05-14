OLD Republic International Corp Takes Position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 157,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,921,000. OLD Republic International Corp owned about 0.29% of Southwest Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Southwest Gas by 29.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 297.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 41.7% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 214,104.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 664,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,190,000 after acquiring an additional 663,723 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.57.

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.48. 435,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,548. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.93. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.28.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $836.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.75 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.33%.

In other news, CEO John P. Hester purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.41 per share, with a total value of $116,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,080.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.69 per share, for a total transaction of $161,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,074.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,000 shares of company stock worth $656,350. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

