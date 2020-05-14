Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSBC. BidaskClub downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $215.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 million. On average, analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 3.08%.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, CEO James Eccher purchased 12,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.28 per share, with a total value of $99,633.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,175,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,308,000 after acquiring an additional 61,790 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,215,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,370,000 after acquiring an additional 35,904 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 971,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 18,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 26,316 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

