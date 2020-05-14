On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.67

News articles about On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. On Track Innovations earned a daily sentiment score of 0.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected On Track Innovations’ analysis:

Shares of OTIV opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19. On Track Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.91.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

