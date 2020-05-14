OneLedger Price Down 4% Over Last 7 Days (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 14th. One OneLedger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, IDEX, BitForex and UEX. In the last seven days, OneLedger has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $136,202.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00041981 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.58 or 0.03457813 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00055534 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002107 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030785 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001838 BTC.

OneLedger Token Profile

OneLedger is a token. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 426,153,829 tokens. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, IDEX, BitForex, UEX, LATOKEN, CoinEx and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

