Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director Marc Boroditsky Buys 3,000 Shares

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director Marc Boroditsky acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.44. 180,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,737. The stock has a market cap of $764.28 million, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Onespan Inc has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.23.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.35 million. Onespan had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Onespan Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Onespan during the 4th quarter worth $566,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onespan during the 4th quarter worth $1,255,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Onespan by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 21,922 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onespan by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 85,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Onespan by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on OSPN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Onespan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Onespan in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

