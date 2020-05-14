Opal Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19.00 (OPAL)

Opal (CURRENCY:OPAL) traded up 117.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Opal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Opal has a total market cap of $71,564.73 and approximately $19.00 worth of Opal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Opal has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003133 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000440 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000594 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00045321 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal Profile

Opal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2014. Opal’s total supply is 15,156,364 coins. The official website for Opal is www.opal-coin.com. Opal’s official Twitter account is @OpalCoinTeam.

Buying and Selling Opal

Opal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opal using one of the exchanges listed above.

