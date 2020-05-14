Open Platform Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21,545.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $426,918.13 and approximately $21,545.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010383 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.65 or 0.01988184 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00083926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00169291 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00039553 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform’s launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform.

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

