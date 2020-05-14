Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Given New $11.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 107.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Opera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Opera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Opera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Opera from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

OPRA stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.46. Opera has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $129.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.11 million. Opera had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 17.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Opera will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Opera during the first quarter valued at $50,318,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Opera in the third quarter valued at about $364,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Opera in the first quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Opera in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Opera in the third quarter worth about $940,000. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opera

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

