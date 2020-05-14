Oppenheimer Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Gamida Cell in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GMDA. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Gamida Cell in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gamida Cell from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

NASDAQ GMDA traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $6.10. 7,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,992. The company has a market capitalization of $157.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gamida Cell stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

