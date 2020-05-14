Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.32). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

CRBP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Securities initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $6.38. 300,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,144. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 197.69% and a negative return on equity of 227.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,835,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 48,341 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 37,162 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 11,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $6,413,000. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Barbara White acquired 15,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $59,614.92. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

